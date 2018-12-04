If the build-up to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series is anything to go by, it will be a battle between the Australia pacers and India skipper Virat Kohli. The outcome of that battle might well decide who triumphs.

With less than 48 hours left for the first Test, Kohli was once again the cynosure of all eyes during India’s practice session. If one has deduce anything from that, it is Kohli’s stroke-making. All the Indian pacers – Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami – were in action, and Kohli wasn’t ruffled by what was hurled at him.

When the spinners came on, the 30-year-old used his feet to clear the ball over mid-on. One can expect the intimidating Aussie pace triumvirate of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to be a lot more hostile. Having smashed 692 runs at an average of 86 in the previous series Down Under, Kohli is widely expected to pick it up from where he left.

Watch this clip released by cricket.com.au and like the tweet says, have the volume on, to hear the sweet sound of the ball meeting the sweet spot of the MRF Genius bat.