Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils, on Tuesday, was rebranded as Delhi Capitals ahead of the 12th season of the league.

“We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” was what Parth Jindal, Director of the franchise, had to say. Delhi are under new management with JSW, owners of Bengaluru FC, coming on board.

The name-change predictably sent the Twitter world went into a tizzy. Sadly, for the Delhi management, many weren’t complimentary.

There were a few polite enquires about whether Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had played a part, continuing on his name-changing spree.

Perhaps the ‘Captials’ got the idea from against Rising Pune Supergiant/s. The now defuct franchise, when launched, drew quite a few sniggers but reached the final after changing their name (albeit less significantly).

Back to cricketing matters, the Capitals have signalled their intent for the forthcoming season by signing up star India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Among the franchises who have played since season one, Delhi are the only side who are yet to feature in the final and have got an infamous tag of not living up to their squad’s potential. Can the change in name change Delhi’s fortunes? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, here’s how Twitter cricket community reacted, starting with perhaps what’s on the top of everybody’s mind.

Dear Delhi Capitals owners, hire Washington Sunder in this year's IPL auction and give us the opportunity to call him Washington DC. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 4, 2018

Legendary answer at unveiling of Delhi Daredevils being renamed Delhi Capitals.

Q: What does Delhi Capitals mean?

A: Capitals is like... what does Mumbai Indians mean? It's like that.



Truly, there can be no other rationale. The only other franchise name that makes as less sense. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 4, 2018

They have by far been the team with least success in the IPL so far. Maybe changing the name will help. Delhi Capitals sounds awful but maybe as per numerology it will do the trick. 😀 https://t.co/5VDFZpkCXi — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) December 4, 2018

This time, the correct Daredevil has been canceled. https://t.co/KXqo3E4HbF — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) December 4, 2018

Delhi Capitals? You mean DELHI? Who comes up with these ridiculous names? https://t.co/oMCPPOjLEE — cricBC (@cricBC) December 4, 2018

The @DelhiCapitals twitter account is owned by a basketball team 😂 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 4, 2018

That feeling when you spend large amounts of time and money on a big rebrand and the Twitter handle is already taken by a basketball team with 108 followers pic.twitter.com/jPiMikG5yd — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) December 4, 2018

What should be our new name?



Delhi...



Just Delhi?



DELHI?



OK, Delhi Capitals. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 4, 2018

Waiting for Mumbai Indians to change their name to Mumbai Financial Capital. — Clive (@vanillawallah) December 4, 2018

Also, Danny Morrison can no longer call them Double Ds https://t.co/IJs5b6KIY8 — Shubham Sharma (@shubhalmighty) December 4, 2018