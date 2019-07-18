England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss on Thursday was appointed as new head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 champions announced in a press release.

Bayliss was instrumental in England becoming a dominant force in white-ball cricket after taking over in 2015 following the reigning champions’ disastrous World Cup campaign Down Under. His contract with England ends after the upcoming Ashes series.

Trevor Bayliss, England's WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019

Bayliss is no stranger to the IPL and had a memorable time with Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he won IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He also lifted the Big Bash League and the now defunct Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers.

Bayliss, who was heavily tipped to return to KKR, will succeed Australian Tom Moody, who had a successful tenure with the Hyderabad-based franchise.

“After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody,” the team said in a statement.

“Trevor has already won two IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers forward.”

The tenure of his contract was not revealed.

SRH thanked Moody for his services to the franchise that has made “an enormous impact” and appreciated the work ethic and leadership he has brought to the team.

Former Australian all-rounder Moody was in charge of Sunrisers for the past seven years and guided them to the trophy in 2016.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve five playoff appearances over the past seven years including a much measured treasured championship in 2016,” the statement added.

Sunrisers finished fourth in the IPL 2019 after losing the Eliminator to Delhi Capitals.