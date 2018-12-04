Veteran Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India’s two World Cup triumphs, announced retirement from cricket on Tuesday, saying the noise of ‘It’s over Gauti’ has triumphed over his will to continue.

The 37-year-old, in a video message on his social media pages, said the Ranji Trophy game against Andhra Pradesh starting Thursday will be his last competitive match.

The aggressive opener was India’s top-scorer in the finals of the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup, both of which the country won.

“The next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra will be my last day in the sun. It is coming to an end where it all started at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground,” Gambhir said in the more than 11-minute long video post.

Gambhir made 58 Test appearances for India, accumulating 4154 runs at an average of 41.95. His 147 ODI games fetched 5238 runs, while in 37 T20 Internationals, he scored 932 runs.

The aggressive left-hander, who has of late made a name for his outspoken views on political issues as well, had a prolific first-class career, which spanned 197 matches and produced 15,041 runs. His List A run count stands at 10,077.

Willing to go through the same “aches and pains” and “fears and failures” all over again even in his next life as a cricketer, Gambhir said being the top run-getter in the two World Cup finals would remain the high point of his career.

“I think someone up there was writing my script but looks like now he has run out of his ink! But along the way he wrote some fascinating chapters,” he said.

Farewell messages poured in from the cricketing community for the man affectionately called Gauti.

Congratulations on a phenomenal career, @GautamGambhir!



2007 WT20 🏆

2011 World Cup 🏆

No.1 Test Team 🥇#ThankyouGauti https://t.co/k0t7jfLD8i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

Gauti I wish you all the best going forward brother..u have been a true champion and fighter for india 🇮🇳 lots of love pic.twitter.com/uTx0pgwKII — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2018

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

It’s been a great journey. Some memorable moments which the country lived with you, you can be very proud of how you played the game, will always remain Unbeaten @GautamGambhir !#ThankYouGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/q5noANmgLX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2018

Congratulations @GautamGambhir bhai on a great career. Wish you all the best for everything you do in your life. https://t.co/I2TfVgnnu9 — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) December 4, 2018

One of all time greats of the game, many congratulations Gautam Gambhir bhai what an outstanding career. May god bless you always. #ThankYouGauti pic.twitter.com/hNURUjKzzT — Deepak Chahar (@ChaharDeepak9) December 4, 2018

Congratulations @GautamGambhir bhai on a wonderful career. I will always cherish the fond memories we had on and off the field. Best wishes for the future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/tk4f7ccfUT — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2018

Congratulations @GautamGambhir bhaiya on a great cricket career. You've always inspired me, and I cherish the time spent with you in various dressing rooms. Best wishes for your second innings. https://t.co/KxWv11cj33 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) December 4, 2018

Congrats on a Gr8 innings @GautamGambhir. You said the script writer ran out of ink, but I am sure he’s got a new pen to write the script for the next innings! Best wishes & many thanks for everything you did for @KKRiders 🙏 https://t.co/24o54D70rN — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) December 4, 2018

test average of 42, ODI average of 40. 20 international hundreds. nearly 200 first class games averaging 50. 300 list A games. terrific IPL record. @GautamGambhir can be very satisfied at the end of his professional career. well played! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 4, 2018

Plenty of fans sent their wishes to Gambhir as well.

Q. What's the difference between Airtel Network and Gautam Gambhir?



A. Gautam Gambhir works when you need him the most.#WorldCupFinalsFakrHai — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 4, 2018

Great player great human...watched him from the day of debut...what a fighter..never lose attitude...India will keep learning from u now...you got a bigger responsibility now then ever before...nurturing the gen next...all the best Gauti @GautamGambhir @indiatvnews @SGanguly99 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) December 4, 2018

That Dirt shows what you haD Done for the country anD how you passionate about it. That two FinaLs were aLways be RemembereD for your heroic inninGs.

Miss you Gautam Gambhir 💔#ThankYouGambhir ❤🙏 ! pic.twitter.com/yd4oM0ArAt — Dhruva (@im_naveencharan) December 4, 2018

Bye Bye Gautam Gambhir. India will ways remember you for winning the 2011 World Cup for us, for winning the 2007 T20 World Cup for us, and for blasting Afridi and Pakistan team on the Kanpur pitch. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) December 4, 2018

Well played Gautam Gambhir! That century in NZ especially was class. — Sanjay Subrahmanyan (@sanjaysub) December 4, 2018

Gautam Gambhir will always be remembered for :



1) 75 Runs in Final of T20 WC 2007

2) Partnership with Virender Sehwag

3) Match Saving Innings against NZ in Napier

4) 97 Runs in Final of WC 2011

5) 100% Captaincy Record 6 wins in 6 matches#ThankYouGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/QLNl6MlRZN — 😎Thilip🔥 (@RyderThilip) December 4, 2018

How many of you remember when Gautam Gambhir willingly gave up his Man of the Match award to young Virat Kohli? That was the highlight of his career for me. Wish his innings of 97 in the WC final got more recognition. A fine career.

All the best for his political endeavours. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 4, 2018

Of course, there had to be a cheeky tweet or two.