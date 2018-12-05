Debutants Real Kashmir FC come up against former champions Aizawl FC in game 34 of the I-League on Wednesday at the TRC Turf ground in Srinagar.

Both the hosts and the visitors from Mizoram go into the game with wins in their previous encounters setting the stage for an absorbing clash.

Real Kashmir are currently placed seventh on the points table with seven points from five games while the former champions are languishing in ninth position with five points from six. However, Aizawl notched up their first win of this season in their last game against Quess East Bengal in an impressive display and will look to keep the momentum going.

The hosts have proved that they can be dangerous on their day and Scottish coach David Robertson has also shown a welcome penchant for brave experimentation, playing central defenders as strikers in the previous game against the Indian Arrows and it remains to be seen if he is willing to take such chances against a more experienced Aizawl.

He seemed to know what to expect in the pre-match chat saying, “Aizawl would be playing with confidence because they defeated East Bengal in their last match which is not an easy task. Aizawl is a very technical team, they play quick football and they have some fantastic strikers. However, it is really difficult to break our defence.”

Aizawl’s coach Gift Raikhan, on the other hand, may be narrowing in on a settled line-up now and his two front-men Leonce Dodoz and Mapuia are now looking dangerous and both should start at the TRC on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow’s match is going to be very exciting,” said Raikhan on match-eve. He added, “We will be playing with a positive mindset and carry on the winning spirit. We will carry on with the momentum that we picked up against East Bengal.” Alluding to the cold conditions in Kashmir, Raikhan said, “ It doesn’t make any difference where we are playing because Aizawl’s altitude is also very high.”