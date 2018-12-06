Virat Kohli won the toss on the first morning of the Australian Test summer at Adelaide Oval.

Apart from that, not much went India’s way on the first morning of the first Test against Australia as India were reduced to 25/3 after 13 overs in Adelaide on Thursday.

The highlight, or otherwise if you are an India fan, was a stunning piece of fielding by Usman Khawaja to send Kohli back for 3 — his first single digit score in five innings at the venue.

Stunning would actually be an understatement to describe that catch.

Pat Cummins, in his first over, bowled to the plan that Australia had telegraphed to the cricket world — target Kohli with full length deliveries early on. After two dot balls, Cummins floated one (at pace), full and outside the off stump. Kohli went hard at it, but got an outside edge.

On most other days that would have found its way to the third man boundary, but not this day. This day, Khawaja threw himself to the left, stuck his left hand out and caught a screamer.

Watch it for yourself here: