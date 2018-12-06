Your team is struggling in the first innings of the first Test of the series after winning the toss and opting to bat first. You are making a comeback to the team and looking in good touch, leading a mini recovery for your side after a horror start. You have already hit three sixes, the latest of which just cleared the fielder in the deep. What do you do next ball?
If you are Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval, you apparently decide to throw your wicket away going for another six.
How and why was Sharma trying to play that shot just one ball after almost holing out in the deep off Nathan Lyon, we’ll probably never understand.
You can watch the dismissal here:
Batting after Kohli won the toss, on a day when temperatures were creeping towards 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit), the visitors crumbled under an opening barrage from quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
At lunch, they were 56/4, with Cheteshwar Pujara not out 11 and Rohit Sharma, preferred in the final XI to all-rounder Hanuma Vihari, unbeaten on 15.
Hazlewood was the pick of the attack with 2-27 off eight overs.
With the pacers proving to be difficult to score, Sharma, perhaps, wanted to hit Lyon out of the park. But it’s fair to say that plan failed spectacularly for the Mumbaikar.
Twitter was left baffled by the dismissal, expectedly.