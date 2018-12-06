Your team is struggling in the first innings of the first Test of the series after winning the toss and opting to bat first. You are making a comeback to the team and looking in good touch, leading a mini recovery for your side after a horror start. You have already hit three sixes, the latest of which just cleared the fielder in the deep. What do you do next ball?

If you are Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval, you apparently decide to throw your wicket away going for another six.

How and why was Sharma trying to play that shot just one ball after almost holing out in the deep off Nathan Lyon, we’ll probably never understand.

You can watch the dismissal here:

Batting after Kohli won the toss, on a day when temperatures were creeping towards 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit), the visitors crumbled under an opening barrage from quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

At lunch, they were 56/4, with Cheteshwar Pujara not out 11 and Rohit Sharma, preferred in the final XI to all-rounder Hanuma Vihari, unbeaten on 15.

Hazlewood was the pick of the attack with 2-27 off eight overs.

With the pacers proving to be difficult to score, Sharma, perhaps, wanted to hit Lyon out of the park. But it’s fair to say that plan failed spectacularly for the Mumbaikar.

Twitter was left baffled by the dismissal, expectedly.

Oh Rohit! Looking so good, some fine shots and..... Just requested the producer not to show the replay.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018

The instructions given to the team over the years was to attack Nathan Lyon. Do not allow him to settle. Rahane went in his uncomfort zone, Rohit has tried that and perished. India are lucky that Pujara cannot play that way. Back your defense also must be the mantra!! #AUSvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma does what Rohit Sharma can do.



Keep throwing away starts. Sigh. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma 37 with three sixes before the midpoint on day one of the series ... and then skies Lyon to Harris behind square leg. Brainless is a term that comes to mind #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 6, 2018

Rohit o Rohit 🙄 #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma ends up with the worst shot in an innings where all 4 above him got out chasing really wide deliveries. Takes talent — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 6, 2018

New candidate for brainfade of the day. One hit to the fence almost caught, fielder Harris just fails to let go of the ball as he crosses the ropes. Same shot again next ball, Harris runs in off the ropes and takes a straightforward catch. Rohit Sharma blows it #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 6, 2018

"I just got gifted a six. So let me not hit the next ball for six because its 86/4."



Rohit Sharma never said to himself! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 6, 2018

INCORRECT:-

Rohit doesn't get a long run in Tests.



CORRECT:-

Rohit commits enough brainfades in the short run to be even considered for a long run.#AUSvIND — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma looked good, had a point to prove but then threw it away. #AUSvIND #AdelaideOval — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) December 6, 2018

Feel Rohit can never play Test Cricket...got everything but the patience to go on and on forever...not his cup of tea...has to prove himself to the captain now...who believed in him @ImRo45 @imVkohli @SGanguly99 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) December 6, 2018

That’s been Rohit’s problem in Test cricket. Didn’t put the right value on his wicket, knowing well how he could built on to the start he had https://t.co/oPZ3PZLUiz — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 6, 2018