India were all out for 250 in their first innings Friday on the second day of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide without adding to their overnight 250-9. In reply, Australia reached 57 for 2 at lunch.

Australia lost Aaron Finch in the very first over of their innings. The opener tried to hit the big drive but got the inside edge back onto the stumps. It gave India a big boost early on but there after debutant Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja.

The Indian bowlers were perhaps guilty of being a bit too short. They didn’t get the batsmen driving enough and that might be a missed trick. But because the runs were kept to a minimum – Australia batted 27 overs for their 57 – India still have a chance to make amends.

Harris and Khawaja looked very comfortable in the middle before Ashwin got Harris’ wicket against the run of play. He got the ball to drift in the air and it did just enough to snare the left-hander, who made an impressive debut.

The conditions are not offering the same kind of assistance as they got in South Africa and England. So India’s bowlers will have to be prepared to do the hard grind in tough conditions. There was a worry when Mohammad Shami went off to have his right arm looked at but he came back onto the field soon after.

But once again, the onus will be on the bowlers to bring India back into the Test. 250 is competitive at the moment but it isn’t a challenging total by any yardstick. One big partnership and Australia will wrest away the advantage.

Run-scoring hasn’t been easy but Australia have played in a circumspect manner as well. It is a battle of attrition at the moment.

Cheteshwar Pujara had been run out for 123 at the close of play Thursday, and when they resumed tailender Mohammed Shami was out for six on the first delivery Friday, caught behind by Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood.

For Australia, Hazlewood finished with 3-52. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all took two wickets each.

Test numbers for India's quicks this year:



Shami - 33 wickets at 27.60

Ishant - 30 wickets at 21.06

Bumrah - 25 wickets at 25.57#AusVInd — The Field (@thefield_in) December 7, 2018

India, the world’s top-ranked team, have never won a series in Australia.