A spectator who had allegedly been relaying information to bookmakers while watching the first Test between Australia and India has been evicted from Adelaide Oval on Friday, according to reports.

The man had been engaging in what is known as pitch-siding, or court-siding, where a person attending a sporting event makes use of the 12-second delay between live action and the television broadcast to relay information to bookmakers.

The man who was evicted was reportedly using three mobile phones to relay the information, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The report quoted a Cricket Australia spokesman saying that the man had been banned for three years from attending all matches under their jurisdiction.

While pitch-siding is not illegal in Australia, the man breached the terms and conditions of his entry ticket, which led to his ban, according to the report.

The man, who was sitting in the Adelaide Oval’s grassed hill area, attracted attention because he was wearing a jacket and long pants in hot weather conditions, the report added. The report also said that the man was not speaking English.