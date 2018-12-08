Australia were all out for 235 in their first innings Saturday on the third day of the opening Test against India, to trail the visitors by 15 runs.

Travis Head top scored with 72 – matching his best-ever Test score – before nicking a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after adding 11 to his overnight 61.

Australia started at 191-7 on a rain-affected morning and Mitchell Starc was the first to go for 15, caught by Pant off a thin edge from Jasprit Bumrah.

Josh Hazlewood was out first ball, again to the Shami-Pant combination, leaving Nathan Lyon unbeaten on 24.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 3-57 and Jasprit Bumrah had 3-47.

The rain that impacted morning play returned after the final wicket fell and the covers were again put on the wicket, meaning more delays.