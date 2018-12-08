Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera broke Amol Muzumdar’s 25-year-old record of highest score on first-class debut when he crossed 260 batting against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Indore on Saturday.

He finished unbeaten on 267 after Madhya Pradesh has declared the innings on 562/4 with a lead of 438 runs. The 21-year-old opener was batting on 255 overnight Friday while Madhya Pradesh have got to 539/4 after bowling Hyderabad out for just 124. He got to the record early on Saturday.

Mumbai’s domestic veteran Muzumdar had set the record against Haryana at Faridabad back in 1994. The other names on the ‘double hundreds on debut’ list include Gundappa Viswanath who scored 230 in 1967-68 and Afghanistan’s Baheer Shah, who was also the latest entrant to the list when he scored an unbeaten 256 in Amanullah in 2017-18 season.

