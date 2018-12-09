Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during Chelsea’s 2-0 win on Saturday.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse Sterling as he retrieved the ball near Chelsea supporters.

This guy, far right, blue jacket, glasses, screaming what looks like vile racial abuse. Kick him out ⁦@ChelseaFC⁩ ⁦@premierleague⁩ ⁦@kickitout⁩. Does anybody know him? Not just awful for Sterling but other fans, not least the black guy behind him. pic.twitter.com/UwXUGobkoH — Matthew Syed (@matthewsyed) December 8, 2018

Obviously I'm no lip-reader, but it looks like a few Chelsea fans screamed some pretty disgusting racist abuse into the face of Sterling during tonight's match. This, as with the Tottenham fan at the Emirates last week, is seriously worrying. — Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) December 8, 2018

A Chelsea spokesman said: “We’re aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made but they were also looking at the incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player at a Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 8,” the police said in a statement.

“We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed.”

The latest incident comes less than a week after a Tottenham fan was arrested for throwing a banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the north London derby.

“Are we going to continue to allow this type of racist behaviour go on??? All for kicking a ball,” tweeted former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was working on the game as a pundit for BT Sport.

@ChelseaFC name and shame this fan, clearly shout F**k off you black c*nt at Sterling pic.twitter.com/GbVbcomPLD — Ciaran Muir (@CM91CTID) December 8, 2018

BT Sport are investigating racial abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling by a Chelsea fan during today's game.



The Chelsea fan appeared to shout, "f**king black c**t, f**k off" while another shouted, "f**k you, you c**t". pic.twitter.com/B8PlApwJmP — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 8, 2018

Alleged racism towards Raheem Sterling at Chelsea being investigated by police and club. At the very minimum, it’s utterly sickening that people think it’s ok to abuse footballers like that. Or anyone. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 8, 2018

Raheem Sterling deserves the highest praise for not responding to vile abuse today. Even if the alleged racist element goes unproven - how do grown men think that is in any way acceptable? ‘Passion’? ‘Banter’? It is pathetic. Quite simply pathetic. — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) December 8, 2018