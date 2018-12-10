India ended their decade-long wait for a Test victory in Australia on Monday when they bowled out the home side for 291 to clinch the first game of the four-match series by a nail-biting 31 runs in Adelaide.

The hosts were set a target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to finish with 3-92, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant equalled the world record of most catches taken in a Test at 11. For Australia, Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.

Things went too close for comfort for India as Nathan Lyon (38 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (13) put on 42 runs for the last wicket and frustrated the Indian bowling. The sparse crowd at Adelaide Oval cheered every single as the duo edged closer and the odd boundary didn’t help matters.

Finally, things came to a close as Ashwin had Hazlewood caught at second slip in the 120th over to register India’s sixth Test win on Australian soil.

“It’s important to stay calm. The odds were stacked up against them as soon as we got Pat Cummins out. I wouldn’t say I was cool as ice but you try not to show it,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

Almost 15 years to the date, India recorded another famous win in Adelaide and this win brought back memories of that day.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.

Here are the key statistical highlights from Kohli and Co’s triumph.

This is the first time India have won the won the opening Test match of a series in Australia.

Kohli became the first Asian captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa.

India became the first Asian team to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa in a calendar year.



After all these years, this was still only India’s sixth Test win in Australia.

India's Test wins in Australia Venue / Year Result December, 1977 (Melbourne) India won by 222 runs January, 1978 (Sydney) India won by an innings and 2 runs February, 1981 (Melbourne) India won by 59 runs December, 2003 (Adelaide) India won by four wickets January, 2008 (Perth) India won by 72 runs December, 2018 (Adelaide) India won by 31 runs

Last three instances of Australia losing first Test of a home season:

2018/19 vs Ind, Adelaide

2016/17 vs SA, Perth

1988/99 vs WI, Brisbane#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 10, 2018

India is the second Asian side to win the first Test of a series in Australia after Pakistan at the MCG in 1978/79 (series 1-1).#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 10, 2018

The Adelaide Test saw India record their closest-ever win away from home in terms of the margin of runs.

India's closest overseas wins (by runs margin) Date Opponent Venue Margin 6 Dec 2018 v Australia Adelaide 31 runs 19 Apr 2002 v West Indies Port of Spain 37 runs 30 Jun 2006 v West Indies Kingston 49 runs 7 Feb 1981 v Australia Melbourne 59 runs 20 Jun 2011 v West Indies Kingston 63 runs 24 Jan 2018 v South Africa Johannesburg 63 runs 16 Jan 2008 v Australia Perth 72 runs 26 Dec 2010 v South Africa Durban 87 runs 17 Jul 2014 v England Lord's 95 runs 17 Jan 2010 v Bangladesh Chittagong 113 runs

While this was India’s first time winning the opening match of the Test series in Australia, their recent record anywhere in the world in that regard has been poor as shown in the table below.

India's first Test in a series away from Asia Series Venue Result 2007-2008 Australia v. India Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 337 runs 2008-2009 New Zealand v. India Seddon Park India won by 10 wickets 2010-2011 South Africa v. India SuperSport Park SA won by an inngs and 25 runs 2010-2011 West Indies v. India Sabina Park India won by 63 runs 2011 England v. India Lord's England won by 196 runs 2011-2012 Australia v. India Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 122 runs 2013-2014 South Africa v. India New Wanderers Stadium Match Drawn 2013-2014 New Zealand v. India Eden Park New Zealand won by 40 runs 2014 England v. India Trent Bridge Match Drawn 2014-2015 Australia v. India Adelaide Oval Australia won by 48 runs 2016-2017 West Indies v. India Sir Vivian Richards Stadium India won by an innings and 92 runs 2017-2018 South Africa v. India Newlands South Africa won by 72 runs 2018 England v. India Edgbaston England won by 31 runs 2018 Australia v India Adelaide India won by 31 runs (Data for the last 10 years)

There were some quirky stats too.

Australia's partnerships today: 31, 41, 31, 41, 31, 32. Lose by 31. #AusvInd — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 10, 2018

First time in India's history that they have won an away Test after losing first 4 wickets for less than 50 runs.



They started batting with 41-4 and ended with 4 wickets for 4 runs. Tells how important were Pujara's 123 and 71 between collapses. A genuine match-winning effort. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 10, 2018

India lost the first Test in England by 31 runs & went on to lose the series 1-4. ......tells the importance of starting right.

Now that they have won the first Test v Aus (also by 31 runs!), they should not squander this opportunity.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 10, 2018

Rishabh Pant’s record and second innings Shami

Pant became the first India wicket-keeper to finish with more than 10 catches in a Test match. His 11 catches is a joint world record. This was also the most number of catches taken by a visiting ‘keeper in Australia.

Most catches in a Test:



11 Jack Russell v SA, J'burg, 1995

11 AB de Villiers v Pak, J'burg, 2013

11* Rishabh Pant v Aus, Adelaide, 2018



Most for India:

11* Pant

10 Saha v SA, Cape Town, 2018

9 Dhoni v Aus, MCG, 2014#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 10, 2018

Not just Pant, this Test created an overall world record for the number of catches as well.

Most catches taken in a Test:



35 - Australia v India, Adelaide, 2018*

34 - South Africa v Australia, Cape Town, 2018

33 - Australia v India, Perth, 1992#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 10, 2018

Mohammed Shami once again picked up crucial wickets in the second innings to reiterate the fact that he finishes Test matches better than he starts them.



Second innings Shami Innings Wickets Average / SR Team's 1st innings 37 71 33.73 / 58 Team's 2nd innings 34 62 25.2 / 45.8 Match's 1st innings 17 36 33.94 / 58.8 Match's 2nd innings 20 35 33.51 / 57.2 Match's 3rd innings 20 35 27.94 / 49.5 Match's 4th innings 14 27 21.66 / 40.9

India are only the 3rd away team to win a Test in Australia without any bowler taking 4 wickets in an innings (after Eng, Adelaide 1954-55; and Eng, SCG 1970-71). Excellent collective performance. #AUSvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 10, 2018

The win came after a series of fighting partnerships from Australia’s middle and lower order, which set a new record as well.



RECORD ALERT: The ongoing #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide is the first time in Test history that a team batting in the fourth innings has had a partnership of 15 runs or more for each of the ten wickets. @7Cricket — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 10, 2018

Every Australian second innings partnership was 16+...



But none reached 50 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0dBqrkj8Wp — 7 Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2018

That was the slowest-scoring Test in Australia since November 2000. Gripping throughout. https://t.co/4VUtAKxX7R — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 10, 2018

Another first for Pujara in this match.

Cheteshwar Pujara's MoM awards in Tests - 5

In Asia - 4

Outside Asia - 1 (v Australia, Adelaide, 2018)*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 10, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to score 50+ in all of India's three away wins in 2018:

50 off 179, 1st inngs, Joburg

72 off 208, 2nd inngs, Trent Bridge

123 (246) & 71 (204), Adelaide#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 10, 2018

And finally, looking ahead, maybe Kohli should find a way to win more tosses.

Kohli’s record when he wins the toss:

Tests: 20

Won: 17

Draw: 3