India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the thrilling first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series in Adelaide on Monday. This is the first time that India has won the opening Test in Australia and just the sixth win Down Under.
Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. But not before the tail took Australia within sniffing distance of a win.
The home side resumed from overnight 104/4, needing 219 more for an improbable victory after being set a target of 323. They gallantly battled to 291 before Josh Hazlewood became the last man to fall to Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with 3-92. Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.
The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was 2003.
Here’s how the sensational match and record win were celebrated on twitter by the cricket fraternity.