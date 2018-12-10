India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the thrilling first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series in Adelaide on Monday. This is the first time that India has won the opening Test in Australia and just the sixth win Down Under.

Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. But not before the tail took Australia within sniffing distance of a win.

The home side resumed from overnight 104/4, needing 219 more for an improbable victory after being set a target of 323. They gallantly battled to 291 before Josh Hazlewood became the last man to fall to Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with 3-92. Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was 2003.

Here’s how the sensational match and record win were celebrated on twitter by the cricket fraternity.

History repeats itself!



In the 2003 Adelaide Test, No. 3 Rahul Dravid won the Player of the Match.

In 2018, No. 3 @cheteshwar1 is named Player of the Match. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LOnRQNbXyo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2018

Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for Team India. The bowlers gave it everything and let’s just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test #AusvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018

What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018

So close.... Fighting effort from the Aussies today👏🏻👏🏻. Congratulations to India on a very impressive Test Match victory 🇦🇺🇮🇳🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 10, 2018

Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018

I love test cricket & its drama ! ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 10, 2018

Hell of a fight from the Aussies today! 👊🏽Great Test Match cricket. Well done to India. Going to be an incredible series to watch.



Huge thanks to everyone who tuned in on @7Cricket 📺 this past 5 days #AUSvIND — Trent Copeland (@copes9) December 10, 2018

India’s first Test win in Aus for over a decade, since Perth Jan 2008. Tantalising climax, and amazing to sit with the crowd for the last 40 mins, who appreciated the fight. That’s just what Test cricket does. #AusvInd #7cricket — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) December 10, 2018

There's something about Adelaide. 💙 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 10, 2018

Wins in Australia have been so rare that this match, a wonderful game of cricket, will long be remembered. Was a tough match and those are always more memorable — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2018

Adelaide, 2003 : Dravid's Test

Adelaide, 2018 : Pujara's Test#INDvsAUS — Niket Patil (@cric_niks) December 10, 2018

A Test victory in South Africa

A Test victory in England

A Test victory in Australia



A special 2018 for Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 10, 2018

We lived to see India win Tests in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.



Only kids who grew up in the 90s (when we had one away Test win in 10 years, in Sri Lanka), will know how special this is. — All men (@knittins) December 10, 2018

India leading by 0-1 against Australia in Australia. Indians right now : pic.twitter.com/1DFqT8zYkI — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 10, 2018

And the photo of the day