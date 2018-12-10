Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said Monday he was “very happy” to have helped India win the first Test in Adelaide after equalling the world record of 11 catches in a match.

The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record held by England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers when he caught Australia’s Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Mohammed Shami on Monday.

Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.

Despite Australia’s impressive lower-order resistance, India managed to sneak past the line by 31 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 291. India thereby recorded their first Test win on Australian soil in a decade.

“It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well,” Pant told the media after eclipsing the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.

“I’m very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone.”

Pant was earlier allowed to take over the commentary for an entire over as the host broadcaster let the Indian wicketkeeper’s verbal volleys to the Australian batsmen play up on the air, with commentary turned off.

His chirping from behind the stumps caught everyone’s attention, as Fox Cricket allowed him to take centre-stage during R Ashwin’s over to Pat Cummins. The Indian wicketkeeper kept encouraging Cummins to go for a big shot while throwing a subtle sledge, intended or otherwise, at the bowler as well.

“I always enjoy troubling batsmen,” Pant would say later. “I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers.”

With inputs from AFP