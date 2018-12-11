We are now down to the business end of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018. Just less than a fortnight after the tournament began in Bhubaneswar, we are left with the last eight teams.

England and France were triumphant on the first day of the knockout phase, sealing their places in the competition quarter-finals with victories over New Zealand and China respectively.

On the second day of the knockout stage, Belgium and Netherlands both racked up 5-0 wins over Pakistan and Canada respectively.

Quarter-final line-up:

Wednesday, December 12:

Argentina vs England – 4.45 pm IST

Australia vs France – 7 pm IST

Thursday, December 13:

India vs Netherlands – 4.45 pm IST

Germany vs Belgium – 7 pm IST