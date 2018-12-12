Jurgen Klopp termed Alisson a ‘life-saver’ for pulling off a stunning save to keep Liverpool’s hopes alive of progressing to the next round.

When the ball, crossed in from the right, found its way to Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli striker, Liverpool fans would have had their hearts in their mouths. After all, Liverpool needed a win at Anfield and they were leading by a solitary goal courtesy Mo’ Salah.

That's my keeper! That's why we made a record buy for him!

The Brazilian, bought for a world-record £67-million ($85 million) from Roma in the summer, still has a long way to to before he justifies his price tag but at that moment, just saved Klopp and Liverpool’s campaign.

“If I knew Alisson was this good –- I would have paid double,” said Klopp of his keeper later. As for Napoli, the defeat was their first in Europe this season. Having played superbly in the group stages, the result was cruel on them as it knocked them down to the Europa League, despite posting fewer defeats than their opponents on the night.

Liverpool lost their three games away from home but miraculously made it, by the skin of their teeth and more goals scored, to the round of 16.