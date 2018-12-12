India’s teenage batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw will miss out on the second Test against Australian in Perth as well as he recovers from a nasty ankle injury incurred during the only warm-up match. The young opener had resumed training with a brace on Monday in a bid to play the second match starting Friday.

Hindustan Times reported that Shaw is undergoing treatment for the injury and will take more time to be declared 100% match fit. The Indian team management reportedly don’t want to risk his return given the number of recent breakdowns during a match, continued the report.

Shaw, who scored a sparkling debut century against the West Indies in October, had landed awkwardly attempting a catch in a Sydney warm-up match, ruling him out of the opening Test. His left ankle was heavily strapped as he limped around the Adelaide Oval late last week.

Earlier, India coach Ravi Shastri had said that a return for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was more likely. “With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker. We’ll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth,” he had said last week.

The 19-year-old’s continued absence gives another chance to the current opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who had an ordinary outing at Adelaide. Rahul made 2 and 44, getting out to poor shot while Vijay could only manage 11 and 18.

However, they did build a stand of 63 in the second innings, which was also their first 50-run partnership outside the subcontinent. It is sure to give them some momentum on the bouncy Perth wicket as they look to seal the second opener’s slot. As of now, Shaw seems to be the likely candidate to open in Melbourne. Rahul was also seen batting in the nets soon after India’ wrapped up the historic win.