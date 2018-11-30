India suffered a serious injury blow ahead of their first Test against Australia after opener Prithvi Shaw suffered an ankle injury and had to be taken to hospital for scans.

According to information received from BCCI, Shaw injured his left ankle while attempting a catch at the boundary line during the team’s warm up game against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Friday.

Shaw, who scored a half century in the first innings and looked assured against the Cricket Australia XI bowling attack, was considered to be a certainty at the top of the Indian batting order given the struggles of other openers M Vijay and KL Rahul.

However, the team management would not have to reassess their plans for the first Test depending on the results of the scans. The first Test starts on December 6 at Adelaide.

Shaw rolled his left ankle while attempting a high catch of opener Max Bryant at the midwicket fence. He had to be carried away from the field and was immediately send for scans.