The Wrestling Federation of India on a Wednesday announced that two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and Rio Olympics bronze winner Sakshi Malik have been upgraded to Grade A in the central contract system based on their pedigree and contribution to the sport.

Announcing the decision at a ceremony held in Mumbai to hand over the central contracts to the elite players, WFI president Brijbhushan Saran Singh said the executive committee felt that keeping the two in Grade B was a mistake.

“Sushil has won two Olympic medals, while Sakshi opened India’s medal account in Rio. It was a mistake on our part that they were kept in Grade B and today we are correcting that mistake,” he said.

The WFI had earlier announced that only Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Dhanda would be given Grade A contracts, while Sushil and Malik were in Grade B.

WFI’s principal sponsor Tata Motors also announced additional support to the Indian wrestlers for their preparation for the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

“The programme will appoint top-class foreign coaches for both men and women and organise premier exposure trips for elite Indian wrestlers,” said Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business Unit president Girish Wagh.

The Elite Wrestlers Development Program will include funding for elite foreign coaches, funding to engage support staff like trainers, massuers, overseas exposure trips for 50 days and beyond in a year and insurance protection against injury.

WFI sources said the freestyle coaches have almost been finalised and should join by January.

Two Iranians are in fray for the men’s squad, while a former Olympic champion from USA is in fray for the women’s coach job.