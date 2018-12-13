India will be forced into at least two changes to the winning XI from the first Test in Adelaide after injuries ruled out R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma for the second match in Perth starting on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were included in the 13-member squad announced a day before the match, with a green pitch expected at the new Perth Stadium.

Ashwin played an integral role in the win at Adelaide by bowling long spells from one end as the pacers were rotated from the other, while Rohit looked in good touch in the first innings during a cameo f 37 (including three sixes) before frustratingly throwing the wicket away. He was out for 1 in the second innings.

Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain while Rohit jarred his lower back while fielding in the first Test and both players are undergoing treatment, the BCCI said in a press release.

“The team management is closely monitoring these players and a call on their availability for the third Test will be taken at an appropriate time,” the release added.

Prithvi Shaw, who was unlikely to be fit for the match anyway, was also ruled out. He is recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment, the BCCI said.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav



