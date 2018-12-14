Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat at Perth.

The hosts lost the first match at Adelaide and would want to get back on track at Perth, where the pitch is expected to be quick and offer good bounce to the pacemen.

At the toss, Australia skipper Tim Paine said: “We are gonna have a bat first. Look obviously it is very warm today and I said this wicket, at the press conference as well, will crack up under the hot weather. Everyone has recovered really well and raring to go. We are happy to be batting first. We are gonna back our boys.”

Kohli said he would have liked to bat first as well but he made his peace with the decision knowing that his bowlers get first crack at the Aussies.

“Not a bad thing to bowl on day 1 on a wicket which has a lot of grass. we are happy with whatever we are going to do. I have seen an ODI game happen here and it had quite a bit for the bowlers,” said Kohli. “Pretty excited about that as a bowling side. We will look to get in and make some inroads with the ball. It is a frest Test. Just another Test match for us. We are not taking anything complacently. We have to work hard for another victory. We are taking the confidence from the last game but not the scoreline.”

The big decision for India though was about finding replacements for the injured Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin and Kohli went for Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav. So this means that India has four fast bowlers in the lineup and one, not exactly Test-class spinner.

As always, Kohli manages to spring a surprise with his team selection.

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli(captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain/wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.