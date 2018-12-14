India batsman Hanuma Vihari on Friday said his team was happy at the end of the first day of the Perth Test, despite Australia reaching 277/6 on an uncertain pitch.

At one stage, Australia were 112 for no loss as the Indians bowled poorly before lunch, but then fought back in the last two sessions. Two of the six wickets that fell were picked by part-time spinner Vihari, assisted by the extra bounce of the Perth pitch.

The middle-order batsman said that the second’s day opening hour will be a crucial phase in the match.

“If we can get them out for less than 320 we are back in the game,” he said. “If we can bat well in the first innings then we have a good chance. I am sure the pacers will come out [well on Saturday].”

The Indian pacers did a good job in the second and third sessions of the day after going wicketless in the first. But they still have to wrap up the Australian tail on day two.

“Our only plan was to be disciplined and I thought we did well in that aspect,” Vihari said. “In all the three sessions we have bounced back really well.

“We had so many plays and misses. It happens in the game but overall I thought bowlers put in a lot of effort.”

Doubts about Ishant Sharma’s fitness were also quashed in the post-day press conference. The lanky pacer was off the field in the final session but the Indian team management said that it was only cramps and Ishant will bowl on day two.

Commenting on the nature of the wicket in Perth, Vihari said that it was on the slower side at the beginning but picked up pace as the game progressed.

“The bowlers adjusted well to it and I thought we bowled well throughout the day,” he said.

Vihari himself got some assistance from the pitch as he dismissed set batsman Shaun Marsh for 45 after lunch. Trying to cut, Marsh got a delivery that bounced a bit more than expected and he ended up giving a catch to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips.

“I was lucky enough to get extra bounce and it was an important wicket at that stage because he was set and looking dangerous after lunch,” Vihari said.

“I tried to bowl a little bit quicker than the first few deliveries because I was trying hit the surface and get the bounce off the surface.”

Talking about India’s approach towards batting on the wicket that is seeing uneven bounce, Vihari said that it was important for the batsmen to not think about the bounce and play the ball to its merit.

“If the pitch is up and down, we cannot do much about that,” he said. “If we can keep that out of the mind, we will be successful.

“As a batting unit we’ll try to be positive like we did in the second innings of the first,” he added.