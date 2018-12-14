Former international spinner Ashley Giles has been appointed as the new managing director of England men’s cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Giles, currently sport director at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, replaces Andrew Strauss who stepped down in October.

The 45-year-old Giles who previously served as England’s limited-overs coach, played 54 Tests for England and later worked as a national team selector from 2008 to 2014.

“I am delighted to be joining the ECB and shaping the future of England cricket throughout the men’s game,” said Giles.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity and excited about working with some talented people. The legacy left by Andrew Strauss has put the performance programme in a stable place.”

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said Ashley was the “standout candidate”.

“He will bring a fresh perspective to the role and build on the excellent work carried out by Andrew Strauss over the past three-and-a-half years,” said Harrison.

“He has a tremendous passion for England cricket, extensive knowledge of our county game, and a wealth of experience from playing at the highest level to becoming a respected leader in the sport.”

Giles will officially start in January before England’s tour of the West Indies.