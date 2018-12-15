Singapore-based Indian boy Rutvik Rau had a memorable title win in the U-19 boys category in the Oncocare Singapore junior open squash, an Asian Squash Federation gold event, in Singapore City on Saturday.

The second seed Rutvik defeated the top seed and Asian number four Daryl Gan of Malaysia over four games 5-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 to lift this coveted trophy. The only Indian in this category, Rutvik had a fairly comfortable journey till the semi-final where the Malaysian, third seed Sunil Kumar Sivanesan tested him. The Indian won again over four games to reach the the final.