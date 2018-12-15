India pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday termed the Perth Test balanced after day two, after his team took stumps at 172/3 in response to Australia’s 322.

India were in trouble early at 8/2, losing both openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul early, before Cheteshwar Pujara (24), Virat Kohli (82 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (51 not out) brought them back in the match.

Ishant said that the unbeaten 90-run partnership between Kohli and Rahane turned the momentum in India’s favour and day three will be crucial.

“We finished the day on a strong note and Virat and Ajinkya will continue tomorrow,” Ishant said. “Hopefully tomorrow we can win the first session and turn the game in our favour.

Ishant also praised Rahane’s acceleration early on in his innings. The Mumbai batsman hit six fours and had the honour of hitting the first Test match six at the new Perth stadium.

“The 20-30 quick-fire runs that Ajinkya made were very important for him and the team,” Ishant said. “Had he defended at that point, then maybe Australia would have stuck to their same bowling plan.”

The captain and vice-captain of India will resume proceedings on Sunday on a pitch that is looking good for batting again. The lanky pacer added that if bowlers can find the right areas on the Perth pitch, there is something for everyone.

“Yesterday, we spoke about it as a bowling group that we gave away a few runs but on these kind of wickets, if you are consistent enough, you’ll get something,” he said.

Ishant later added that bowlers should not get carried away by the bounce of the Perth pitch and be patient for the wickets.

“Areas are important in these kind of wickets and we keep hitting those areas and good length. We speak among ourselves and then it’s easy to find out the lengths,” he said.

India bowled Australia out for 326 in the first innings in the morning session. After the loss of two early wickets, it was Pujara and Kohli who got India back on track.

“You need someone like Pujara in the team,” Ishant said. “I have played against him and I know how difficult it is to bowl against Pujara as he tires the bowlers. It was unfortunate the way he got out,” he added, referring to the batsman being caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Tim Paine from a wayward Mitchell Starc (2/42) delivery..

“When Rahane and Kohli were batting, Rahane played some good shots and turned the momentum in our favour and we ended the day pretty well,” Ishant said.

When asked about the lack of contribution with the bat from the Indian tail-enders in contrast to Australia’s, Ishant said that it was because of home conditions.

“We try our best to score as much as possible,” he said. “Even if Australians come to India, they don’t score runs. We are not used to that bounce and pace but we are working on our batting skills.”

With inputs from AFP