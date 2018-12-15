India pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday took a dig at the Australian media for criticising him regarding his no-balls, after taking four wickets in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Ishant has been in the spotlight during this series after losing out on the wicket of Australia opener Aaron Finch in the first Test in Adelaide because of overstepping.

Finch was given out by umpire Kumar Dharmasena but then reviewed the decision. Replays then showed that Ishant Sharma had overstepped.

The Australian broadcaster then showed that Ishant had regularly overstepped during his spell, but the on-field umpires had not signalled a no-ball for any of them.

After taking four wickets in the Perth Test, Ishant was asked on Saturday if the controversy affected him mentally during the game.

“Maybe the Australian media should answer that question because it doesn’t affect me,” he replied.

“I have been playing cricket for so long and I am also human so you are bound to make mistakes. But I was not worried about all these things,” he added.

Ishant said that he also feels an added responsibility as the senior bowler in the Indian bowling attack and wants to take wickets for the team in tough situations.

“Whenever there is a tough situation, I like to bowl and take wickets,” he said. “I have seen my seniors that whenever there was a tough situation, someone used to stand up for the team.

“We did not realise it at that time. Now when there is a tough situation, you want to stand up for the team and change the game.”