India captain Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal ended up grabbing headlines on Sunday in Perth but it wasn’t before he scored what will be remembered as one of his finest Test centuries.

Kohli became the second-fastest batsman to 25 Test centuries on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Perth.

Kohli fell just before the lunch break for 123 to a contentious catch by Peter Handscomb at second slip off the bowling of Pat Cummins (1/54). Handscomb dived forward and claimed the low catch after Cummins found the outside edge, but Kohli stood his ground believing the ball had touched the ground.

Replays were inconclusive and the original on-field decision stood to end a sublime innings at a crucial time in the match.

Kohli rose to the challenge after being forced to lead his team’s fightback, striding to the crease when they had slumped to 8/2 on Saturday. The 30-year-old did so in style, reaching triple figures in 310 minutes and having faced 214 balls.

He reached his ton with a classical off-drive to the boundary off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, sparking a huge roar from the strong Indian contingent in the crowd. The often expressive Kohli immediately pointed to his bat and gestured with his glove that he was letting it do the talking for him.

A couple of overs later he put an exclamation mark on his innings when he lifted paceman Josh Hazlewood over third man for six, before falling to Cummins.

A lower-order collapse handed the initiative back to Australia but Kohli’s innings was memorable for many reasons and not least for all the milestones he crossed.

Kohli became the second-fastest batsman to 25 Test centuries in terms of innings, with 127. Sachin Tendulkar is third with 130, while Don Bradman managed it in just 68.

It was also his sixth century in Australia, making him the only Indian to reach that tally apart from Tendulkar. It also gave him the honour of becoming the first Test centurion at the new Perth Stadium.



Fewest inngs to 25 Test 100s:

68 D Bradman

127 V KOHLI

130 S Tendulkar

138 S Gavaskar

139 M Hayden

147 G Sobers#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 16, 2018

Kohli also moved past Rahul Dravid in the list of leading run-getters for India in Australia. He’s only behind Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Indian batsmen in Australia (Tests) Sachin Tendulkar 20 matches / 38 innings 1809 runs / Average 53.20 6 100s / 7 50s VVS Laxman 15 matches / 29 innings 1236 runs / Average 44.14 4 100s / 4 50s Virat Kohli

10 matches / 19 innings 1152 runs / Average 60.63 6 100s / 2 50s Rahul Dravid 15 matches / 30 innings 1143 runs / Average 43.96 1 100s / 6 50s Virender Sehwag 10 matches / 20 innings 948 runs / Average 47.40 2 100s / 4 50s Sunil Gavaskar 11 matches / 19 innings 920 runs / Average 51.11 5 100s / 1 50s

Kohli’s six Test centuries leave him only behind Jack Hobbs (9) and Walter Hammond (7) in the list of most century-makers in Australia among visiting batsmen.

Virat Kohli..

25th Test 100

7th vs Australia

6th in Australia

7th in Oceania

14th in away Tests

5th in 2018

18th as captain

20th in team's first innings

13th in 2nd innings of the match

21st while batting @ #4

32nd in fc cricket

100s @ 21 Test grounds #AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 16, 2018

More 100s than 50s in Tests (min 30 50+scores):

DG Bradman 29/13

V Kohli 25/19

Younis Khan 34/33

ML Hayden 30/29

MJ Clarke 28/27

M Azharuddin 22/21 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 16, 2018

Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian batsman to score a ton in each South Africa, England and Australia in a same calendar year in Test cricket.#AUSvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 16, 2018

Most Test centuries by India batsmen in Aus, Eng & SA:



15 Tendulkar (96 inns)

10 Kohli (49)

8 Dravid (75)

7 Gavaskar (47)#AusvInd — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) December 16, 2018

This was also Kohli’s second-slowest century in Tests.

Slowest Test 100s for Virat Kohli:

289 v Eng, Nagpur, 2012

214 v Aus, Perth, 2018 *

199 v Aus, Adelaide, 2012

199 v Aus, Chennai, 2013

191 v Eng, Trent Bridge, 2018#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 16, 2018

Yet another India #RECORD in the name of @imVkohli ; his Test aggregate of 1219 runs (& counting) in Test matches this year is the most runs scored by an Indian captain in Tests in a calendar year. It's another matter that he's broken his own record. #AUSvIND @7Cricket — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 16, 2018

Centuries by India batsmen in Tests in Aus/SA/Eng from Dec 2011 onwards:



Virat Kohli - 10 centuries

All other Indians - 10 centuries#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 16, 2018

Virat Kohli finally hits a six in Tests. Between today's maximum and the previous one in Birmingham, he batted 1455 consecutive balls without a six.



And he is the batsman who once hit 38 sixes in one IPL alone. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 16, 2018