All-rounder Hardik Pandya could be all set to join India’s Test squad in Australia after having made a successful return from injury in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game between Baroda and Mumbai, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Having had a fairly successful outing at the Wankhede Stadium, the report said that the national selection committee has left it on Pandya to take a call when he wants to join the Indian team in Australia. The Indian team management had already asked the selectors to send Pandya to Australia once he is fit and ready.

National selector Sarandeep Singh was in attendance during the match and reportedly had a word with Pandya after the day’s play on Friday.

After suffering a back injury during the Asia Cup in UAE in September, Baroda’s match against the 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai was earmarked as Pandya’s return to competitive cricket. He was left out of the original squad for the Tests against Australia on the grounds that he needed to prove fitness for the longest format.

Pandya, then, impressed on all three days so far in the four-day affair. On Sunday, he ran out of partners before being the last man out for an attacking 73 in 137 balls with 9 fours and one six. Pandya, who came to the crease when Baroda were 307 for three, departed caught behind to end the visitors’ innings at 436. Later in the day, Mumbai were rocked by Pandya’s two-wicket burst and were 20 for 2 at close, an overall lead of 49.

Earlier in the match, despite Mumbai posting a mammoth total, Pandya returned with a five-wicket haul (with his workload being managed). He opened the bowling in first innings as well, dismissing the openers in that spell.