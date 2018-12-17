Mohammed Shami once again showed his value in the second winnings as he ran through the Australian batting lineup minutes into the post-lunch session of the Perth Test on Monday.
He took 6 for 56, which are his career-best figures, as he dismissed well-set batsmen Usman Khawaja, Tim Paine and the dangerous Aaron Finch in a matter of minutes in the second session. He added the wicket of Nathan Lyon, who is known for his rearguard resistance, to trigger Australia’s collapse. The hosts were all out for 243 setting India a target of 288 to win the second Test.
Khawaja and Paine has stitched a partnership to 70, riding their luck to increase Australia’s lead slowly and at lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190/4 in their second innings. Khawaja was not out 67 and captain Paine on 37, well on course to set a huge fourth-innings target.
But four overs after lunch, Shami made all the difference with three back-to-back wickets. “Second-innings Shami”, as he is fondly called on social media, was hailed across Twitter for his spell.