Mohammed Shami once again showed his value in the second winnings as he ran through the Australian batting lineup minutes into the post-lunch session of the Perth Test on Monday.

He took 6 for 56, which are his career-best figures, as he dismissed well-set batsmen Usman Khawaja, Tim Paine and the dangerous Aaron Finch in a matter of minutes in the second session. He added the wicket of Nathan Lyon, who is known for his rearguard resistance, to trigger Australia’s collapse. The hosts were all out for 243 setting India a target of 288 to win the second Test.

Khawaja and Paine has stitched a partnership to 70, riding their luck to increase Australia’s lead slowly and at lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190/4 in their second innings. Khawaja was not out 67 and captain Paine on 37, well on course to set a huge fourth-innings target.

But four overs after lunch, Shami made all the difference with three back-to-back wickets. “Second-innings Shami”, as he is fondly called on social media, was hailed across Twitter for his spell.

Six-wicket haul and career-best figures for Mohammed Shami! 👏



He adds the scalp of Lyon to his list to trigger Australia's collapse after lunch. He has 6/41 for now – his best figures.



Australia 207/9, a lead of 250. #AUSvIND LIVE

Great to see the ‘blow hot, blow cold’ bowler being red hot this year. Well done Mohd Shami! So happy for him.👏👏👏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 17, 2018

Shami is opening this game up. Might be "Second Innings Shami" but he is delivering wickets. Looking like a wicket every ball ... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 17, 2018

Shami is making kabab out of the batsmen 🙌 #Fifer #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 17, 2018

Mohammed Shami has been astonishing since lunch. Almost every ball has been either a vicious, lifting bouncer, or around the top of off stump. If India win this Test, Shami's spell could well be seen as historic. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Z1syFsR7AQ — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 17, 2018

Best bowling figures for Indian pacers in Tests in Australia:



8/106 - Kapil Dev, Adelaide, 1985

6/41 - Ajit Agarkar, Adelaide, 2003

6/55 - S Abid Ali, Adelaide, 1967

6/56 - Mohammed Shami, Perth, 2018*#AUSvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 17, 2018

Mohammad Shami bowls one wide, apologizes and walks back like he is in the middle of some crisis. Then runs in and bowls an absolute rip-snorter to get Khawaja. Then bowls one near-wide in the next ball. And smiles. Legend. — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 17, 2018

Outstanding after lunch. Shami absolute beauty — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 17, 2018

What did they feed Shami at lunch? 😳 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 17, 2018

An Indian bowler making Australians nervous with his bouncers. How rare and what a spell by Shami. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 17, 2018

Shami is not bowling a spell. He is casting one. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 17, 2018

1. Shami in the first innings

2. Shami in second innings#AusvInd pic.twitter.com/hniJ5qwecx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 17, 2018