The latest episode in the Virat Kohli-Tim Paine ‘sledgeathon’ came after the Indian captain was dismissed in the second innings in Perth in the second Test on Monday.

The two captains have been at each other’s throats (once literally) during the Perth Test.

Kohli had a go at Paine on day three saying, “if he messes it up it’s 2-0, and who’s going to talk then?” For which the Australian captain retorted, “You’ve got to bat first, big head.”

When Paine resumed batting on day four, he had a few run-ins with Kohli once again with the umpire needing to step in once and remind the two that they are the captains and need to get on with the game.

And, with all of India’s hopes riding on his shoulders once again, Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the fourth innings by Nathan Lyon. A little while later, Paine took a dig at Kohli to Murali Vijay who was still out in the middle then.

“I know he is your captain, but you can’t possibly like him as a bloke,” said Paine, which was caught on the stump mic.

Watch it here:

More cheeky banter caught on the TV stump mic! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pDbuJIfJJI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

Something tells us we haven’t heard the last of this in this series.