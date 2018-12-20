The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday distanced itself from the ongoing interview process of the next women’s coach.

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry told the CoA that the board would have nothing to do with the appointment of the coach. “An appointment that may be a result of this process can in no manner be called an appointment for and on behalf of BCCI,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Since there is no decision of the CoA in the selection of the women’s coach, the process and appointment, if any, in the present facts & circumstances, are without jurisdiction & without authority”

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai and former India captain Diana Edulji, have been divided over the coach selection process. While Edulji wanted Ramesh Powar to continue at least till the New Zealand tour starting next month, Rai instructed the BCCI top brass to invite fresh applications.

Powar’s interim tenure ended on November 30 after a bitter fallout with ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj over selection issues. The board is now going ahead with the interview process.

Powar decided to apply after T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana came out in strong support of the former India spinner.

Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs, two former South African openers, are the high profile names in the fray.

The other shortlisted candidates out of the 28 applicants who applied are Venkatesh Prasad, Manoj Prabhakar, Trent Johnston, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Brad Hogg and Kalpana Venkatachar.

(With inputs from PTI)