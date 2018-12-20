Calling the match officials “incompetent”, Mohun Bagan on Thursday shot off a letter to the All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, opining that I-League teams are suffering due to poor standard of refereeing.

The Kolkata giants lost the I-League derby against East Bengal 3-2, a weekend fixture marred by a few contentious calls. Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Minerva Punjab on Wednesday.

Despite the victory, club director Swapan Sadhan Bose complained that they “suffered immensely due to some extremely poor and incompetent decisions by the referee and linesman”.

“Modern day football across the globe has witnessed the uses of VAR and goalline technology. But, it’s missing in Indian football. “The I-League is evenly-poised as any of the top seven teams can become champions. We do not desire any favours from the AIFF but expect the game to be played fair,” he wrote in his letter.