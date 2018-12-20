All-rounder Jayant Yadav will play for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 Indian Premier League after being traded by Delhi Capitals.

The 28-year-old was part of the Delhi franchise since 2015, but featured in just 10 IPL matches. He has represented India in four Tests and and a One-day International, with his last appearance coming in February 2017.

The trading window remains open until 30 days to the start of the 2019 Season. Yadav plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and recently represented India in the Emerging Teams Cup in Colombo.