Elavenil Valarivan, Sanjeev Rajput and Adarsh Singh won their respective events at the ongoing selection trials at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi Saturday.

Elavenil got the better of Mehuli Ghosh 253-251.2 in the women’s 10m air rifle while Sanjeev Rajput prevailed 460.6-459.1 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. Haryana’s Adarsh won the men’s 25m rapid fire trials with a final round score of 33.

Elavenil also emerged triumphant in the junior women’s air rifle event, prevailing over the same opponent.

Elavenil had clinched the silver medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Changwon.