India’s depth in junior golf came to the fore as a bunch of boys and girls accounted for 11 medals, including four gold, at the kids golf World Championship in Malaysia.

India’s winners included Arjun Bhati, a 14-year-old Noida golfer from Green Valley School, who won the top spot in the boys 13-14 group; Dubai-based Aarnav Nath in boys-12 and Gurnavjeet Singh Bhatia (boys-11) and Kartik Singh (boys-8).

The competitions started from Under-7 and went right up to the age group of 15-16 for both boys and girls.

Among the other medallists was the chip of the old block Harjai Milkha Singh, son of India’s most famous golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who caddied for his young son. Harjai was third in his category for Boys-8 years.

The silver medalists included Vibhu Tyagi (boys 15-18); Lavanya Gupta (girls-11) and Arshvant Srivastava, earlier a medallist at US Kids Europe in boys-9. The bronze medallists were Harbin Kaur Jawanda (girls 13-14); Jujhar Singh (boys-12); and Samaira Tomar (girls-9).

At least seven other Indians youngsters missed out on the medals narrowly as they finished fourth in their categories. They are Sifat Sayal (Girls 13-14); Riya Yadav (Girls 15-18); Jot Prakash Singh (Boys 15-18); Armaan Adesh Gawde (Boys-9); Manila-based Bhuvas Nagpal (Boys-11); Noida’s Zara Anand (Girls-10) and Parnika Sharma (Girls-9).

