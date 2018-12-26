Ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, on Wednesday, equaled the women’s 10m air pistol qualification world record at the national selection trials 1 and 2 at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Heena shot a qualification score of 587 at the T1 trial to top a field of 319 shooters. Her score equaled the world record held by reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki of Greece.

Youth Olympic games champion Manu Bhaker finished second with a score of 579. Manu, however, topped the field in the youth women and junior women 10m pistol events.

Divyansh Singh Panwar of Rajasthan and Hema KC of Gujarat excelled, too. Divyansh won all the 10m air rifle events including the senior men’s, youth men’s and junior men’s events. Hema KC upset world championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Pemba Tamang topped the qualification round in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol event. Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh finished second and third, respectively.