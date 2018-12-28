It was a bowling performance for the ages by Jasprit Bumrah as India bowled Australia out for 151 in their first innings on the final session of day three of the third Test in Melbourne on Friday.

India took a massive 292-runs lead over Australia but decided against enforcing the follow on.

Bumrah starred with the ball for India with figures of 6/33 – the best performance by an Indian bowler at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. He became the fourth Indian bowler to take six wickets or more at the venue – Anil Kumble, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar being the other three – and the first pacer.

Bumrah went into the tea break with figures of 3/32 and in his spell after the break cleaned up the Australian tail, after conceding just one more run.

The highlight of his spell was, without a doubt, a magnificent slower ball yorker to deceive Shaun Marsh at the stroke of lunch earlier in the day.

Six wickets for Jasprit Bumrah. Australia 151. India will walk out to bat with a lead of 292 runs #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/z1pST3m7q5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2018

You can watch all six wickets here:

Here’s how former players and fans reacted to the brilliant spell from the young fast bowler. There was a reference or two to the “canteen” remark from a former Australian player.

What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2018

Bumrah is the bowling equivalent of the 360 degrees batsman. #AUDvIND #MatchDay — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 28, 2018

What a difference Jasprit Bumrah has made. I feel he has made the difference for the Indian attack from being very good to outstanding. 292 is a huge lead and India would be sensing one hand on the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Need to not give Australia a chance pic.twitter.com/GPTjxuEJ8f — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 28, 2018

India have found a treasure in Jasprit Bumrah. So young and already so accomplished. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2018

Australia ke liye Pain ,

Jasprit Bumrah this years biggest gain.

What a great effort from India to bowl out Australia for 151.

I pray the weather stays well and India win this MCG Test for the brilliant cricket they have played #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Oy2vEC7nPF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 28, 2018

Virat Kohli doffing his hat to Jasprit Bumrah in recognition of the quick’s superb 6/33. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jPckFyp0NY — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 28, 2018

So much to admire about Bumrah. But apart from his bowling, what stands out is how he celebrates his wickets. No taunting of the batsman, no ‘looks’ in their direction, just happiness at taking the wicket, and a smile. Good to see #AUSvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 28, 2018

A late entry into bowling performances of the year from Jasprit Bumrah #AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 28, 2018

Fifer in South Africa

Fifer in England

Fifer in Australia



Jasprit Bumrah, you beauty! 🇮🇳#AUSvIND — Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) December 28, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah with 6-33 once again highlighting that you certainly don’t need a ‘classical’ bowling action to be successful. A huge talent for India now and the years ahead #AUDvIND — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 28, 2018

Might b debatable but for me the best bowler across all formats and conditions.... Jasprit Bumrah.... You beauty 🙌🙌#AUSvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 28, 2018

Pleasure to watch the smiling, sublime skill of Bumrah. — Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) December 28, 2018

It’s been a virtuoso performance from Bumrah. The full range: yorkers, bouncers, pace, change of pace, movement and control. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 28, 2018

Considering the pitch, considering the series, considering the history of Indian seamers in Australia, Bumrah's 6-33 is one of the *great* bowling performances. #AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 28, 2018

6fer in his rookie year on a wicket where the best bowling lineup in the world struggled to take 7 over 2 days. You have well and truly arrived Jasprit Bumrah! — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) December 28, 2018

Was hoping we would see them follow on! Could have kept the momentum. Beautiful bowling from #Bumrah! Hope rain stays away! #INDvsAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 28, 2018

6 fer for Jasprit Bumrah against MCG Canteen XI on a flat road made for Canteen Chefs to score a century #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) December 28, 2018