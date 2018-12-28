It was a bowling performance for the ages by Jasprit Bumrah as India bowled Australia out for 151 in their first innings on the final session of day three of the third Test in Melbourne on Friday.
India took a massive 292-runs lead over Australia but decided against enforcing the follow on.
Bumrah starred with the ball for India with figures of 6/33 – the best performance by an Indian bowler at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. He became the fourth Indian bowler to take six wickets or more at the venue – Anil Kumble, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar being the other three – and the first pacer.
Bumrah went into the tea break with figures of 3/32 and in his spell after the break cleaned up the Australian tail, after conceding just one more run.
The highlight of his spell was, without a doubt, a magnificent slower ball yorker to deceive Shaun Marsh at the stroke of lunch earlier in the day.
You can watch all six wickets here:
Here’s how former players and fans reacted to the brilliant spell from the young fast bowler. There was a reference or two to the “canteen” remark from a former Australian player.