Former national champion Soumyajit Ghosh is set to return to the circuit after the Table Tennis Federation of India on Sunday decided to revoke his suspension.

Ghosh was provisionally suspended by the TTFI in March after a teenaged girl accused him of rape. The 25-year-old denied the allegations but was dropped from India’s Commonwealth Games squad and did not play in the Asian Games as well as a result.

At the time of his suspension, Ghosh was at an all-time high, attaining a career-high position of 58th in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

In August, Ghosh married the girl who had accused him of rape.

The members of the executive board of the TTFI met in Sonepat during the Junior and Youth National Championships and decided to revoke the ban with immediate effect, allowing Ghosh to participate in all national and international tournaments, according to a press release.

The withdrawal of the suspension also means Ghosh is eligible to participate in the Senior Nationals in Cuttack, from January 4-9, 2019.