Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary swept the men’s 10m Air Pistol trials at the Karni Singh shooting range, winning the second trial competitions in both the men’s and junior men’s categories on Sunday.

Saurabh had won the first trial in both events on Saturday as well and in one, he shoot way above the existing world record score.

On Sunday, he won the men’s final with a relatively modest 243.3 leaving behind Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema who shot 239.8 to be second.

In the junior men’s final, he went higher than his junior world record score to shoot 246, pushing the Army’s Deepak Dhariwal to second with 241.2