With a bowling action that resembles a weird contortion, Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t expected to make a splash in international cricket, especially in Tests. But, after nine Tests and 48 wickets, he’s become the centrepiece of the Indian team, which is on the brink of winning a historic series in Australia.

Among his doubters was the Indian fast-bowling legend Kapil Dev, who – as he revealed to The Times of India – thought he couldn’t last long with “this kind of action.”

But Kapil stands corrected. “I have to tell you that Bumrah proved me wrong,” he was quoted by the newspaper. “Hats off to him and I really compliment him for his superlative show in Australia.

Bumrah, with 20 wickets at an average of 14.65, tops the wicket-takers’ list in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His nine wicket-haul in Melbourne – 6/33 and 3/53 – helped India take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series against the Aussies.

Of the performance, Kapil said, “I think he’s faulous. With such a short run-up, if he can generate 140-plus speeds consistently, you have to respect him. He has a special shoulder. These types of bowlers are unique.”

Bumrah’s mastery of the old and new ball, bouncer that can surprise batters, accuracy and intelligence, makes him one of the leading bowlers of the world, according to Kapil.