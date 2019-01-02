Veteran cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, widely known for mentoring legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, has died in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to various media reports. Achrekar was 87.

Achrekar earned widespread praise for work at the Kamnath Cricket Club at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Apart from Tendulkar, former India players Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli and Pravin Amre also trained under him in their early years as junior cricketers.

A special afternoon with the person who taught us so much and made us who we are. His blessings are all we need to kick-off the TMGA Mumbai camps tomorrow. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4aMPTPynuc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 31, 2018

In 1990, Achrekar received the prestigious Dronacharya award for his services to cricket coaching. In 2010, he was conferred with the Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian honours in India. As a player, Achrekar played just one first-class match and was also a selector for Mumbai for a brief period.