Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series as India reached a position of strength in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pujara scored the 18th century of his Test career after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.

Pujara thus became the third Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to score more three or more centuries in a Test series in Australia.

Post lunch, Mayank Agarwal and Pujara continued their second-wicket partnership to 116 runs, after KL Rahul departed early. The duo put on an attacking show after the break, with their 100-run stand coming off 178 balls.

Agarwal reached his second Test half-century off 96 balls, inclusive of two sixes against Nathan Lyon (1/47) as the two batsmen rotated strike well and kept the scoreboard ticking. So much so, India were scoring at a run-a-minute at one stage before drinks, as 64 runs came in the first hour of play after lunch.

Agarwal looked good for a hundred, but threw it away when he holed out in the deep off Lyon in the 34th over and walked back shaking his head at an unnecessary shot.

But there was no such disappointment for Pujara who soldiered on even after Kohli’s dismissal for 23 in the final session.

Australia had no response to Pujara’s grounding knock again, albeit with a different pace, as he hit three fours in an over from leg spinner Marnus Labuschagne (0/12) before the tea break.

Here are the best reactions to Pujara’s classy knock:

Yet another Test Match, yet another marvellous innings from Pujara. Many congratulations on the 18th Test hundred. Has been a delight to watch you bat, @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/dxTiaidSYc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2019

The RESPECT you get as a cricketer for what @cheteshwar1 is doing in TEST CRICKET, is GREATER than any wonderfully skilful T20 innings.



Youngsters - look, learn & listen! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 3, 2019

Stand and applaud @cheteshwar1 💯 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 another brilliant innings and he does not look satisfied 🤦‍♂️🏏 wants 200 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 3, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara. Remember the name. — Sidvee (@sidvee) January 3, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations @cheteshwar1 3 hundreds and just the way he has batted on this tour.. Standout — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) January 3, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes only the third Indian batsman after Kohli (4) and Gavaskar (3) to score three or more centuries in a Test series in Australia... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 3, 2019

.@cheteshwar1 ‘s celebration is much like his batting. Bat up, smile, take guard and move on. Another day at the office and business as usual 😊 #champion #Pujara #AUSVIND #Hundred — RK (@RK_sports) January 3, 2019

3 hundreds in the series, more than 400 runs, most of these made in masterly fashion. @cheteshwar1 has not merely blunted the Aussie attack, he’s nade it wilt. In many ways, he’s been the difference between the two sides. Epic performance!👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara, in this series, has batted and batted, and batted and batted. Then, batted and batted... And batted some more.



He is still batting! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 3, 2019

Just read a stat @cheteshwar1 has batted for over 25 hours in the series wowww just wowww ... #mamoth #solid ... primarily the reason for us winning/retaining the series #ausvsind just reward for technique and grit — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) January 3, 2019

The synonym for consistency in this India-Aus Test Series has been Cheteshwar Pujara. What an amazing series he is having.



The standout performance of the series being Pujara tackling Lyon. Absolute Class written all over it. #AUSvIND #SydneyTest #Pujara — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 3, 2019