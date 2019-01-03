Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series as India reached a position of strength in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Thursday.
At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pujara scored the 18th century of his Test career after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.
Pujara thus became the third Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to score more three or more centuries in a Test series in Australia.
Post lunch, Mayank Agarwal and Pujara continued their second-wicket partnership to 116 runs, after KL Rahul departed early. The duo put on an attacking show after the break, with their 100-run stand coming off 178 balls.
Agarwal reached his second Test half-century off 96 balls, inclusive of two sixes against Nathan Lyon (1/47) as the two batsmen rotated strike well and kept the scoreboard ticking. So much so, India were scoring at a run-a-minute at one stage before drinks, as 64 runs came in the first hour of play after lunch.
Agarwal looked good for a hundred, but threw it away when he holed out in the deep off Lyon in the 34th over and walked back shaking his head at an unnecessary shot.
But there was no such disappointment for Pujara who soldiered on even after Kohli’s dismissal for 23 in the final session.
Australia had no response to Pujara’s grounding knock again, albeit with a different pace, as he hit three fours in an over from leg spinner Marnus Labuschagne (0/12) before the tea break.
Here are the best reactions to Pujara’s classy knock: