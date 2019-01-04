Cheteshwar Pujara’s epic innings finally ended on 193 off 373 balls, as India continued to pile on the runs after lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Friday.

But the first session saw a moment of controversy that might well have robbed Hanuma Vihari of his second half century or more in Tests.

While Pujara recorded his highest overseas score, Vihari was out in the first session off Nathan Lyon with the technology coming under scrutiny.

Starting from overnight 303-4, Pujara brought up his seventh 150 plus innings in Test cricket and took his fifth-wicket partnership with Vihari (42) to 101 runs.

The duo came out with the intent to grind down the Australian bowling attack and looked content with batting for time.

It backfired as Vihari’s hard work went to waste when he was caught at short leg off Nathan Lyon (2-116) in the 102nd over. He immediately reviewed, indicating to Pujara that the ball hit only his bicep. While replays indicated a gap between bat and ball, there was the faintest blip on snickometer and the decision stayed in Australia’s favour.

Watch the dismissal here:

A majority felt that Vihari was unlucky to receive that decision.

I think it is safe to say that on the evidence of what we saw, Hanuma Vihari can consider himself unlucky. Hard on him. He looked very impressive while he was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2019

I can't see how Vihari was given out on that. "Umpire's call" at best https://t.co/HE23zmgaGV — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 4, 2019

Watching the dismissal of Vihari, absolute shocker. Not for the first time, technology & 3rd umpire have failed. — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) January 4, 2019

It’s jus the start of 2019, and we already have a technological error.

Vihari wasn’t out. #ausvind — Monica (@monicas004) January 4, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, seemed to disagree.

Why unlucky Harsha? There was a clear movement on snicko at the exact moment the ball passed the bat. https://t.co/SmjNsQHH7P — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2019

Fair to say, it was not the brightest moment under the sun for Decision Review System.