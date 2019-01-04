For three-time runners-up Haryana Hammers, the player draft for the fourth season of Pro Wrestling League was an opportunity to get a winning combination to finally break the jinx of finishing second.

Not only did they have to look for the best team but keep an close eye at what combination Punjab Royals, the two-time defending champions, were going for. But that was only before the draft.

In Manesar on Friday, teams found it difficult to stick to their “planned” combination and had to be content with limited options. At the end of it, Punjab came out the happier side.

Picking up Bajrang Punia for Rs 30 lakh, Punjab drafted a couple of national champions and a host of second-string international wrestlers. The same can be said about the Haryana or the four others.

But no franchise was able to bag any big international names. Stalwarts such as Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Geno Petriashvili, Taha Akgul, Akhmed Chakaev and many more failed to get a team.

The owners and coaches feel that the decreased salary cap for the franchises was a major reason for the selection of most second-string international wrestlers. “It benefits the owners that they have to spend less to buy players but it limits our options of buying big players,” an owner said.

More than the salary cap, it appears as though the teams were put off by the increased base price of the international stars. In the 65kg category, Olympic and world champion Vladimir Khinchegashvili, a regular at PWL since first season, cost Rs 40 lakh which made it impossible for the teams to select him. The story was similar for host of Russian wrestlers, including world champions.

While the teams still went for a few high-priced wrestlers, it was rare. 2017 World Championship silver medallist Khetik Tsabolov did find a buyer in Mumbai at a price of Rs 35 lakh. Frank Chamizo, priced at Rs 40 lakh, failed to get any takers.

“It’s an indirect way of saying that you cannot buy these stars who were earlier there at the league. It brings down the quality of the league but we cannot do anything in this. We buy who is available in our purse,” says another owner.

As for the Indian contingent, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang and Pooja Dhanda got the biggest slice of the pie. Vinesh and Pooja got Rs 25 lakh each while Punia earned Rs 30 lakh. Sakshi Malik will turn up for Delhi Sultans for Rs 20 lakh.

Apart from the A-listers, a host of Indian national level and junior wrestlers got drafted in Friday. The biggest gainers were U23 Worlds silver medallist Ravi Kumar and junior World Championship silver medallist Naveen. They will play for Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal for Rs 8 and 10 lakh respectively.

The biggest surprise was Aakash Antil in 125kg, who will play for MP Yodhas. One of the cheapest buys in the 125kg, Antil will turn up for Rs 4 lakh. With MP buying some expensive stars, it was a blessing in disguise for Antil, who was preferred over some big names.

In the women’s category, Oudunayeo was also not picked for the the fourth season. It was the same story for Sun Yanan of China who was ignores in the 53kg category.

“We do not have any control over the drafts or league structure. We can only invite wrestlers. So the structure is not under our control,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

The league structure will also see a change this season which more than one city hosting the bouts, first time since the first time since inaugural season.

The opening will be held on January 14 in Panchkula and the League will run till January 31 in Ludhiana, Noida and Delhi. But with major stars missing from the league, it will be a huge challenge for the league to make it one of the biggest wrestling leagues.