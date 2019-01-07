A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

Australia were still 316 in arrears when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

Needing a win to level the four-match series, Australia crumbled to 300 all out in response to India’s 622/7, compounding the misery after some soft dismissals by the top order on Saturday as they stare down the barrel of defeat.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent them straight back into bat – the first time Australia have been asked to follow on at home since Mike Gatting’s England did the same in 1988, also in Sydney.

Marcus Harris, not out two, and Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on four, survived four overs before tea was taken early for bad light. They didn’t come back with play abandoned for the day.

Following that, there was no play on the final day of the series, handing India a famous series win.

