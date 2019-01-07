Singing, dancing and waving massive flags, India’s cricket fans were in party mode as their team achieved a milestone – their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

The two nations are fierce cricketing rivals and India, the number one Test side, came to Australia looking to create history after seven decades of trying.

The self-described 12th man of the team, the vocal Indian fans were a constant presence at the four Tests, eager to witness what seemed like an impossible task in the past become a reality.

Long periods of rain at the Tests in Sydney and Melbourne did not deter them, with their singing and drumming bringing energy to the dismal sessions.

With India sewing up the series 2-1 after drawing the rain-sodden final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and securing victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, the fans were planning a big bash.

“Our plan is to celebrate with the team. We are the 12th man of ‘Team India’, so we’ll be celebrating with them, and then the party will go on,” Rajul Sharma, who heads up the Australian branch of supporters group Bharat Army, told AFP.

“It’s hard to say when it’s going to stop... So yeah Sydney, watch out for Indian fans!”

The Bharat Army was waiting for the Indian team to arrive at their hotel after wrapping up the series. Here is what happened then:

With inputs from AFP