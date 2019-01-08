After a superb show in the Test series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah will get some well-deserved rest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest the paceman for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand.

“Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” said the BCCI in a statement.

During the Test series, Bumrah bowled 157.1 overs, the most in the Indian bowlers. He also took 21 wickets at a superb average of 17.00. But as the Sydney Test was coming to an end, he was starting to look winded. The break comes at a good time for him.

Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour.

Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand.