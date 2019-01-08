The BCCI, on Tuesday, confirmed that IPL 2019 will be held in India, putting an end to speculation over whether the upcoming edition of the tournament will be fully or partially held overseas to avoid clashing with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The start date for the tournament has been set as March, 23. The general elections are expected to be held in April and May.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators on Tuesday met in New Delhi to discuss the possible venues and window for hosting it, BCCI said in a release.

Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies / authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition will be played in India, the board confirmed.

“The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities. The COA will then have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the schedule,” BCCI said.

Earlier reports suggested South Africa and UAE were looked at as possible alternatives to host the tournament either in full or for a few weeks. In 2014, during the previous general elections, UAE played host to the first phase of the tournament.

(Details to follow)