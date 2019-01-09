Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Wednesday issued a statement of apology after some of the comments he made on celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan were slammed on social media for being “misogynist”, “sexist” and “racist”.

The popular talk show, hosted by Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar, was first aired on Sunday. Pandya, who appeared on the show along with fellow India cricketer KL Rahul, was asked a number of questions about his personal life, especially regarding his relationships with women.

Three days after the show was first aired, Pandya took to Twitter to issue an apology in which he said that he “got a bit carried away with the nature of the show”.

Here is Pandya’s full statement:

The statement came after Pandya was slammed on Twitter for “objectifying women” and being “unapologetically misogynistic”. Here are some of the tweets criticising Pandya’s comments:

A thread on all the creepy, misogynist, racist, and problematic things Hardik Pandya said on Koffee With Karan:



1) KJo: Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?



HP: I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move. — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) January 6, 2019

Watching Koffee with Karan (or however you spell it) with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and the toxic masculinity and racism egged on by Karan Johar’s giggles are the reason why Indian men are encouraged to unapologetically misogynistic. Unfortunate! — Sanjana Chowhan (@Sanjanachowhan) January 6, 2019

Watching @koffeewithkaran, a show so entertaining and a mass favourite was a huge disappointment today. Mr Cool objectifying women around him seemed like a coffee affair passed away in few giggles. Sadly, He represents our National Team.#HardikPandya #koffeewithkaran — Shivani Asthana (@ishivaniasthana) January 6, 2019

Someone please tell Hardik Pandya that what he thinks is a 'cool-idgaf-badboy' image comes out as nothing but creepy and gross. — n. (@FeistyFangirlx) January 6, 2019

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not satisfied with the apology, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

“This attempt at an apology does in no way bring the issue to closure,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying. “This merely shows how lightly he takes the gravely serious issue of respecting women.

“His conduct was unacceptable. He needs to understand the impact the utterances of an international cricketer have in this country but more importantly he needs to learn how to differentiate between the right and the wrong.

“Right now he seems to merely respond to the outrage and not to his own thought process and conduct,” the official added.